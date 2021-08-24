 Skip to main content

What Is The Smart Money Doing With General Motors
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 11:39am   Comments
Looking at options activity for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 13 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69.23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30.77% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $479,128 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,002,336.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's smart money trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days. In red, the open interest, in blue, the volume, and in green the volume/open interest.

Options Call Chart

Options Put Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $51.2K 40.8K 1.5K
GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $199.5K 21.0K 1.3K
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $236.7K 21.0K 934
GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $311.6K 13.7K 779
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $52.50 $51.2K 5.9K 2.9K

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,622,353, the price of GM is up 2.2% over the last 24 hours at $49.24.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

  • Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $53.0.
  • Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $75.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

