 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Toll Brothers

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) traded more than five times the average daily call options volume and calls significantly outpaced puts by almost 4.5 to 1.

The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday after the market closes and the options market is implying a move of 5.7% in either direction, which is in line with the average move over the last eight quarters.

The most active options were the August $60 calls as over 1,800 contracts were traded for an average price of $1.60. Buyers of these calls are betting Toll Brothers is going to trade above $61.60 or more than 3.74% higher by the end of the week.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TOL)

Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2021
Toll Brothers's Debt Overview
A Look Into Toll Brothers Debt
Fed Minutes Ahead Could Offer Insight Following Wall Street's Worst Day In A Month
Toll Brothers Acquires Las Vegas Based StoryBook Homes For Undisclosed Sum
Why Zillow Stock Is Down 20% In 2021 In The Middle Of A Housing Boom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com