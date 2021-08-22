 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Weighs In On Alibaba

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that what the Chinese government has been doing lately has largely made Chinese stocks uninvestable. This is hard because Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is trading around 15 times 2023 EPS estimates. For the company that is growing as fast as Alibaba is growing, it looks very, very cheap, said Khouw.

He would consider starting a long position, but only with options. Khouw would use call spreads or call spread risk reversals because options premiums are high. He would choose well out of the money puts to help to finance the purchase of a call spread.

Posted-In: Options Markets Media

