Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Netflix

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls traded four times their average daily volume on Thursday in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and they outpaced puts by about 2 to 1. Overall, bullish bets, call buyers and put sellers, outpaced bearish bets, call sellers and put buyers, by about 30%.

The most active options were the August 20 expiration, $550 calls as over 31,000 contracts were traded for $2.09. The August 27 expiration, $550 calls were also active as over 6,000 contracts were traded. This week's expiration calls were mostly traded by retail traders, while next week's activity included some institutional traders.