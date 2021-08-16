 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Lowe's Companies Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Share:

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth teamed up on CNBC's "Options Action" to give the viewers a bearish options trade in Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW).

Worth noticed the stock has managed to make new highs since October 2020, but it failed to make relative highs to the S&P 500. Relative to the market, it peaked 10 months ago and it continues to struggle, said Worth.

It is also struggling against the sector as its relative performance to SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSE: XHB) reached 52-week lows. Lowe's has broken its uptrend line and the support is at $180, so Worth sees a potential $10 decline in the name.

Khouw suggested a way to hedge or take a short position in Lowe's. He wants to buy the October $190/$165 put spread for $5.92. The trade breaks even at $184.08 or 3.38% below the closing price on Friday. The trade can make a maximal profit of $19.08.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOW)

Earnings Magic: Disney Provides Reopening Optimism With "Bullish" Theme Park Results
Understanding Lowe's Companies's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Lowe's Companies's Unusual Options Activity
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Lowe's Companies
August Outlook: Month's Highlights Include Key Earnings Reports, Fed's Jackson Hole Trip
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com