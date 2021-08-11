 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Baidu

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls outpaced puts by about 2 to 1 in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Tuesday. The company is going to report earnings on Thursday and the options market is implying a move of 5.1% in either direction. The stock moved 7% on average over the last eight quarters.

The most active options in Bidu on Tuesday were the August 13, $170-strike calls. Around 1,800 contracts were traded for $2.60. The breakeven for the trade is $172.60 or 4.26% above the closing price on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

Analyzing Baidu's Unusual Options Activity
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
Renault Is Going After China
Crude Awakening: Oil Slides To Four-Month Low, Indicating Possible Economic Fears
Baidu Introduces Apolong II Multi-Purpose Autonomous Minibus In Guangzhou
Analyzing Baidu's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com