Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Snap And Square

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 2:34pm   Comments
Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" we had a buyer of 20,000 contracts of the August $83 calls going for anywhere between 71 cents and 78 cents. It was a huge trade, looking for a big break out in Snap, he added.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) was also active in the first half of the session on Monday. Traders bought 10,000 contracts of the August 13, $290-strike calls going anywhere between $1.30 and $3.40.

Najarian is back in Snap and he is also in Square. He's planning to ride these until they expire unless they move so much that he has got to take them off.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

