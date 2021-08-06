AMD Options Traders Put Chips At The Center Of The Table

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) soared over 36% to a new all-time high of $122.49 in the six days following its July 27 second-quarter earnings print and raised its revenue outlook for the year.

On Tuesday, the chipmaker announced the release of its New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUS For Mac Pro. AMD is also expected to release its Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards on Aug. 11.

AMD has begun to consolidate the big move north and on Thursday morning AMD had retraced 10% from its record high when bulls came in and bought the dip. The consolidation has set AMD’s stock into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between July 28 and August 4 and the flag formed between Wednesday and Friday.

On Friday, AMD options traders were hammering call contracts to position themselves for a bullish break up from the bull flag pattern to a new all-time high. Together the traders purchased well over $2.95 million worth of call contracts with one trader spending $326,625 on a single order. The following options trades were filtered to only include those with a total purchase price of over $100,000.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The AMD Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro: