 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Marathon Digital Holdings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said traders were buying the Aug. 6 expiration, $110 strike calls in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) in the first half of the session on Monday.

Najarian has also noticed a big upside call buying in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA). The Aug. 6, $30-strike calls caught his attention in the first half. Najarian decided to buy the August $28 calls and he is hoping to sell a higher strike against it when the stock rallies.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + MARA)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 2
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Marathon Digital Holdings
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Advanced Micro Devices
What's Up With AMD's Stock Reaching An All-Time High Monday?
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
As AMD Trades In Record Territory, Here's A Look At The Chipmaker's Run To $100B Market Cap
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com