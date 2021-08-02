Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Marathon Digital Holdings

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said traders were buying the Aug. 6 expiration, $110 strike calls in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) in the first half of the session on Monday.

Najarian has also noticed a big upside call buying in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA). The Aug. 6, $30-strike calls caught his attention in the first half. Najarian decided to buy the August $28 calls and he is hoping to sell a higher strike against it when the stock rallies.