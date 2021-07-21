 Skip to main content

Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In Whirlpool

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options activity in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR). He said it doesn't trade very actively, but on Tuesday it traded more than 3.5 times the average daily options volume. A lot of that volume were puts that outpaced calls almost 2 to 1.

The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday and the options market is implying a move of 5.5% in either direction. The stock moved 4.7% on average on the event. Despite beating earnings in the last six quarters, one particularly bearish trade did stand out.

Somebody bought around 1,700 contracts of the July 23, $210-strike puts for $4.65. The trader laid out almost $800,000 to bet Whirlpool is going to trade at least 4% lower over the next few days. The stock has to trade to $200 or about 6% lower for the trade structure to pay out a 1 to 1 risk-reward ratio.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

