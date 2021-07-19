 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Fluor And FireEye

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 3:01pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR). Somebody bought 11,000 contracts of the January $17.50 calls for $1.45 in the first half of the session. The trade was unusual because everything else was very short-term.

Najarian also noticed a purchase of 10,000 contracts of the August $21 calls in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE). They were trading between 50 and 60 cents. Najarian said he likes the opportunities in both of these and he owns both of these stocks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

