Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lennar

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 8:03am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusual options activity in Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday after market close and the options market is implying a move of 5% in either direction.

Calls outpaced puts on above-average volume on Tuesday, but the two most active options were, actually, puts, said Khouw. The June $91 puts were the most active, trading for $1.50. The trade breaks even at $89.50 or around 3.3% below the current stock price.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

