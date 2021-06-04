 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMC For A Second Day In A Row

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) was the most active single stock option on Thursday, for the second day in a row. It traded more than 4 million contracts and most of these contracts are expiring on Friday.

How to Buy AMC Stock

Khouw saw the most activity in the June 4, $145-strike calls. Around 173,000 contracts were traded for $1.17, at the implied volatility of 1000%. The trade breaks even at $146.17 or around 185% above the closing price on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
AMC CEO On Social Media Says Equity Sale 'Strengthens' Company, Faces Emotional Apes
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
AMC CEO Appeals To Shareholders To Approve Plan For Issuing 25M Shares: 'Arm Us With The Tool...To Go Find Value-Creating Opportunities'
With AMC Stock Tanking, WallStreetBets Top Posts Center Around BlackBerry: Who's Saying What
AMC Playing The 'Game' Lot Better Than GameStop, Says NYU Professor Aswath Damodaran
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com