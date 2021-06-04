Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMC For A Second Day In A Row

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) was the most active single stock option on Thursday, for the second day in a row. It traded more than 4 million contracts and most of these contracts are expiring on Friday.

How to Buy AMC Stock

Khouw saw the most activity in the June 4, $145-strike calls. Around 173,000 contracts were traded for $1.17, at the implied volatility of 1000%. The trade breaks even at $146.17 or around 185% above the closing price on Thursday.