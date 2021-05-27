Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In PagSeguro Digital, Gogo

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders bought about 5,500 contracts of the June $50 calls in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS). He jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for three weeks.

Najarian also noticed some activity in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO), a provider of in-flight broadband internet service. As we get back to flying again, there will be more demand for its services, he explained.

Around 10,900 contracts of the June $15 calls were traded in Gogo, when the stock was trading just over $13. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is probably going to be in these calls for three weeks.