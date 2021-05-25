 Skip to main content

Danielle Shay's Norwegian Cruise Line Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 6:49pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading said the cruise stocks are sitting on a lot of debt and she's surprised they made it this far. She wants to get exposure to the sector because we've already seen the airline stocks come back pretty close to the pre-pandemic levels and the cruise line stocks are still deep down. This indicates upside potential in her opinion.

Shay would use options to trade Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) because the at-the-money calls in the name are cheap. She would pick the January 2022 or the January 2023 expiry and she sees upside potential of $30 to $40 in Norwegian.

