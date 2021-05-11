 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Gap And International Game Technology

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said somebody bought around 6,300 contracts of the May $34 calls in Gap (NYSE: GPS) for $1.25 in the first half of the session on Tuesday. The trader also hedged by selling the May $36.50 calls.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) was also pretty active. The stock was trading around $19.25 when a trader bought about 8,000 contracts of the June $20 calls for around a dollar. There was also some activity in the July 20 calls. Najarian bought these calls.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

