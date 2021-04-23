Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Skillz

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said that Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) has all the makings of a Reddit trade, with volumes five times what we typically see.

Calls outpaced puts two to one on Thursday in Skillz and most of those options were the April 23 expiration, $20 strike calls. Around 15,000 contracts were traded for 20 cents, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $20.20 or around 22% above the closing price on Thursday.