Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Skillz

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 7:23am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said that Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) has all the makings of a Reddit trade, with volumes five times what we typically see.

See Also: Skillz Makes A Bullish Breakaway And Options Traders Think There's More Where That Came From

Calls outpaced puts two to one on Thursday in Skillz and most of those options were the April 23 expiration, $20 strike calls. Around 15,000 contracts were traded for 20 cents, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $20.20 or around 22% above the closing price on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Options ActionOptions Markets Media

