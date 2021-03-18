 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In FedEx

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In FedEx

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said options traders seemed to favor calls over puts by about two to one over the last 20 days in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and it was even more than that on Wednesday.

The company is going to report earnings on Thursday and the options market is implying a move of 6.25% in either direction. Over the last eight quarters, the stock moved 8.1% on the event.

Most of the activity on Wednesday was concentrated in the March $280 calls. Traders were paying around $3 for those, which sets the breakeven at $283 or around 6.5% higher at the March expiration.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data
7 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2021
Earnings Preview for FedEx
What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Tech Pulls Back In Pre-Market Trading After Apple, Facebook Helped Lead Tuesday Rally
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com