Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD.Com

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said calls outpaced puts 1.5 times in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) on Wednesday and volumes were only 20% higher going into earnings.

The company reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday before the market open, but after an initial move higher of around 5%, it's currently trading flat.

The options market expected a move of 6% going into the event.

One trade caught Eison's attention on Wednesday. Around 4,000 contracts of the June $82.50 puts were traded for $4.45. The trade breaks even at $78.05 or around 13% below the current price.