 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD.Com

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD.Com

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said calls outpaced puts 1.5 times in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) on Wednesday and volumes were only 20% higher going into earnings.

The company reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday before the market open, but after an initial move higher of around 5%, it's currently trading flat.

The options market expected a move of 6% going into the event.

One trade caught Eison's attention on Wednesday. Around 4,000 contracts of the June $82.50 puts were traded for $4.45. The trade breaks even at $78.05 or around 13% below the current price.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

Recap: JD.com Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Jobless Claims Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021
Homebound? Chinese EV Makers Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Mull Listings In Hong Kong: Reuters
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Tesla, Virgin Galactic, DocuSign, AMC, Oracle, JD And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com