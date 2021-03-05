 Skip to main content

Todd Gordon's Tesla Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 7:50am   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com said he is looking to add some exposure to Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). The stock bounced off its support at $600 and Gordon sees that as an opportunity to get a long position.

He wants to sell the April $635 put for $62 and buy the April $730 call for $29. The options structure would allow him to collect a credit of $33. He would start to lose money if the stock drops below $632. If it trades above $730 he can gain more than the $33 he collected.

Gordon said he is not overly bearish and he is looking to add to his positions.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon TradingAnalysis.comOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

