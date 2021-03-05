 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT). He said that Tanger Factory is a stock with high short interest and it traded about 6 times its average daily options volume on Thursday.

See Also: WallStreetBets Eyes Tanger Factory Outlet Centers As A Short Squeeze Target

Most of that activity was concentrated in the March $20 and $30 strike calls. This stock doesn't have weekly options so traders picked calls that expire on March 19. The $20-strike calls were traded for $2.50 and $30-strike calls were traded for $1.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKT)

45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Analyzing Tanger Factory Outlet's Unusual Options Activity
Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week: GameStop, Academy Sports
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
WallStreetBets Eyes Tanger Factory Outlet Centers As A Short Squeeze Target
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Small Cap Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com