Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT). He said that Tanger Factory is a stock with high short interest and it traded about 6 times its average daily options volume on Thursday.

Most of that activity was concentrated in the March $20 and $30 strike calls. This stock doesn't have weekly options so traders picked calls that expire on March 19. The $20-strike calls were traded for $2.50 and $30-strike calls were traded for $1.