Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In PayPal

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 11:23am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said puts and calls were roughly inline in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) on Tuesday.

The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday and the options market is implying a move of 7% in either direction by the end of the week. The average move over the last four fiscal quarters is around 5.75%.

During the session, Eison noticed a purchase of around 3,000 contracts of the February 5, $250 strike calls for $7.70. The break-even for the trade is at $257.70 or 3.45% above the closing price on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Options ActionOptions Markets Media

