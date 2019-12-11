Todd Gordon's Salesforce Option Trade

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested that investors should consider a bullish options strategy in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

He thinks the stock is trading close to its support and he wants to set up a long position, using options.

He wants to buy the February 160/170 call spread for a debit of $3.32. The trade breaks even at $163.32 or 4.86% above the current stock price and it can maximally make a profit of $6.68. If the premium gets cut in half, Gordon is going to activate a stop loss and close the trade.