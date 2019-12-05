Mike Khouw Highlights Unusual Options Activity In Biogen
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB). He noticed on both Tuesday and Wednesday that puts outpaced calls by about 2 to 1.
The market is implying a move of 7% in either direction this week when the company is going to release the latest clinical trial results. During the session on Wednesday, Khouw noticed a big activity in the December weekly, $275 puts, which traded for $4.26. The trade breaks even at $270.74 or 5.61% below the current stock price.
Editor's note: The company's clinical trial results are expected Thursday morning and had not yet been published at time of writing.
