Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Options Activity In Activision Blizzard, Cronos Group

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2019 4:55pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI). He noticed that options traders were buying the October $55 calls in the name for 60 cents. The trade breaks even at $55.60 or 0.29% above the current stock price.

Jon Najarian saw unusual activity in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT). When the stock was trading at $25, options traders began buying the December $30 calls. Najarian jumped in and he is going to hold the position for two months.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) was also active on Thursday. Somebody bought more than 10,000 contracts of the October $9 calls, said Jon Najarian. He followed the trade and since these calls expire on Friday, he is going to hold them for a day.

