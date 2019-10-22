Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Options Activity In Biogen

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Options Activity In Biogen

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) traded sharply higher on Tuesday on better than expected earnings and positive news about its Alzheimer's drug. The company surprised investors by revealing that it will seek the regulatory approval of its Alzheimer's treatment.

Jon Najarian noticed some unusual options activity in the name after the sharp move higher. He said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that options traders were selling the October $300 calls in Biogen. Around 5,000 contracts were sold in the first half of the session on Tuesday as traders were betting that the stock won't continue to move higher, above $300.

Related Links:

Biogen Plans Filing For Failed Alzheimer's Drug After New Analysis

Stamps.com Option Traders Hit The Jackpot On UPS News

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Health Care Shares Climb 1.04%, Biogen Shares Spike
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Energy Up 1.10%; Biogen Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Healthcare Shares Trend Higher, Biogen Shares Spike
Mixed Bag: Better Outlooks From Lockheed, United Technologies, But McDonald's Misses
Biogen Plans Filing For Failed Alzheimer's Drug After New Analysis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cresco Labs CEO: The Future Of Cannabis Legalization Includes Social Equity