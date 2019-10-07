Market Overview

Mark Sebastian's Charles Schwab Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 10:53am   Comments
Mark Sebastian of Option Pit spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW). The company recently announced its decision to reduce commissions and fees to zero, but Sebastian is not worried because it gets the least amount of commission among the major online brokers.

See Also: How And Why Are Online Brokers Offering Commission-Free Trades?

He expects to see a big move higher in the name and he wants to buy the January 2020, $35 call for $2.80. The trade breaks even at $37.80 or around 5.5% above the current stock price.

