Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In FedEx

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 11:32am   Comments
Share:

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options activity in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX).

The stock traded sharply lower on Wednesday and Khouw saw well over 10 times the average daily options volume in the name.

See Also: FedEx Delivers Pain To Shareholders, But Some Analysts Are Shipping Support

The most active were the Sept. $151 puts as around 10,000 contracts were traded on Wednesday morning. Traders paid $2.25 for them, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $148.75 or around 1.14% below the stock price.

Khouw had a long position in the name before the earnings, but he decided to close 80% of his position after the stock traded sharply lower.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Does FedEx Face A Cyclical Or Structural Problem?
PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 200 Points After Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Making History: Private Iowa College Attempts To Change Higher Education Pricing Landscape