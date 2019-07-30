Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options activity in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report on Tuesday after the market closes.

The stock typically moves about 6% on average the week that it reports and right now the options market is implying a move of about 4.3%. A smaller than the average implied move usually implies some level of complacency by the options market, said Khouw.

See Also: At Your Service(s): Apple Q3 Results Loom Amid Services, China Concerns

The put-call ratio in Apple on Monday was two to one in favor of puts. Khouw explained that this is uncommon for Apple. One trade caught his attention. There was a purchase of 4,000 contracts of the Aug. 195 puts for $1.50. The trade breaks even at $193.50 or 7.72% below the current stock price.

Apple's stock closed Monday at $209.68 per share.