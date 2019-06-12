On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com spoke about Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY). He said the stock is consolidating at the moment and he expects to see a break out on the upside.

To make a bullish bet, Gordon wants to buy the July 70/75 call spread for $1.48. The trade breaks even at $71.48 or 6.4% above the closing price on Tuesday. If the value of the call spread drops to 75 cents, Gordon is going to activate the stop loss and close the trade.