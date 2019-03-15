Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Snap

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2019 7:19am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He said the call options volume was five times the average daily volume and 3 times that of puts.

See Also: Analyst Optimism Pushes Snap Shares Higher

When the stock was trading around $11, Nathan noticed a purchase of 6,500 contracts of the October 11 calls for $1.85. The trade breaks even at $12.85 on October expiration or 13.92 percent higher from the closing price on Thursday.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2019
Analyst Optimism Pushes Snap Shares Higher
BlackBerry Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Twitter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SNAP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday