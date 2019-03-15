On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He said the call options volume was five times the average daily volume and 3 times that of puts.

When the stock was trading around $11, Nathan noticed a purchase of 6,500 contracts of the October 11 calls for $1.85. The trade breaks even at $12.85 on October expiration or 13.92 percent higher from the closing price on Thursday.