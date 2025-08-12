Centrus Energy Stock Is Sliding After The Bell: What's Fueling The Sell-Off?

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX LEU) shares are trading lower in after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a private offering of convertible notes.

What To Know: Centrus Energy said it plans to offer $650 million of convertible senior notes due 2032 in a private offering to institutional investors. The nuclear fuel supplier expects to grant the initial purchasers a 13-day option to buy up to an additional $100 million of the notes.

Centrus intends to use the net proceeds from the private offering for general corporate purposes.

The company had $847 million of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30.

How To Buy LEU Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Centrus Energy's case, it is in the Energy sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

LEU Price Action: Centrus Energy shares were down 6.38% in after-hours on Tuesday, trading at $203.50 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.