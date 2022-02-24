TOMBSTONE EXPLORATION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES GOLD & SILVER HAVE STARTED TO LEACH WITH BONANZA MINE FULLY OPERATIONAL 24/7

PHOENIX, AZ – February 24, 2022--(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)—Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company, the processing facility at the Bonanza Harquahala Mine is now fully operating 24 hours per day and the leach system is fully functioning as gold & silver is running in the solution.

The crusher system was set up on the southeast corner of the property, which is at the bottom of the ore stockpile and in a place we can load directly. The ore will flow into the jaw crusher and the feed chute will load directly onto the pad. We expect to be putting 25,000 tons of crushed rock monthly on the pad over the next three months and then increasing to 50,000 tons per month.

The Company is following all protocols with “culture and safety” and has completed many of the small important projects. The water supply system throughout the site has been plumbed in. There is now water for crusher area, carbon column area and domestic use.

Alan Brown, TMBXF President & CEO, commented, “We are pleased that this project is now fully operational 24/7 and are expecting continuous pours of gold and silver throughout the year as we continue to add additional rock on the pad and expand the amount of rock being leached at the Bonanza Mine.”

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant potential for gold and silver production in multiple phases moving forward. The Bonanza Mine is located where the Prolific Walker Lane & the Sonoran Geosyncline overlap, with likely extensions of Carlin Trend and Mesquite-style mineralization, generating Arizona’s biggest, richest gold deposits.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Alan M. Brown, President & CEO

Phone: 480-588-8920

abrown@tombstonemining.com www.tombstonemining.com

Twitter: @Tombstonecorp