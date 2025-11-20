Dow Jumps 600 Points; US Adds 119,000 Jobs In September

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 600 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.32% to 46,747.93 while the NASDAQ gained 2.19% to 23,058.11. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.68% to 6,754.03.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 2.4% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks rose by 0.3%.

Top Headline

The U.S. labor market posted an unexpectedly strong rebound in September, reviving growth optimism and casting fresh uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve will deliver another rate cut in December.

Non-farm payrolls jumped by 119,000 in September, beating market estimates of 50,000, according to the official labor report released Thursday after a six-week delay due to the government shutdown.

Despite the hiring pickup, the unemployment rate edged up from 4.3% to 4.4%—marking the highest level since October 2021.

Equities Trading UP



Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND) shares shot up 117% to $0.20.

Shares of PACS Group Inc (NYSE:PACS) got a boost, surging 60% to $27.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.

(NYSE:PACS) got a boost, surging 60% to $27.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results. Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) shares were also up, gaining 48% to $11.78 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT) shares dropped 39% to $3.53.

(NASDAQ:SLMT) shares dropped 39% to $3.53. Shares of JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG) were down 31% to $0.31.

(NASDAQ:JXG) were down 31% to $0.31. Meihua International Medical Tech Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) was down, falling 27% to $0.17 after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $59.92 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,083.90.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $50.780 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.0255.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.2% and France's CAC 40 jumped 1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.65%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.02%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.40% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.52%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 8,000 from the previous week to 220,000 in the week ending Nov. 15.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased 11 points to -1.7 in November, compared to market estimates of -3.1.

