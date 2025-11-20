Jim Cramer: This Communication Services Stock Is 'Too Speculative'

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) is losing money and is “too speculative,” according to Jim Cramer.

The “Mad Money” host recommends going with Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) instead.

On the earnings front, Nebius, on Nov. 11, reported third-quarter revenue of $146.1 million. It missed analyst estimates of $155.11 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The AI infrastructure company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of 40 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 49 cents per share. Nebius also announced an at-the-market equity program for up to 25 million shares.

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” a listener asked about Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) . “I think it is a good situation, not a bad one,” Cramer responded.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman, on Nov. 10, maintained Kenvue with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $17 to $18.

Price Action:

Nebius shares gained 5% to settle at $95.07 on Wednesday.

Dell shares fell 2.7% to close at $119.38.

Kenvue shares declined 1.1% to settle at $16.06 on Wednesday.

