October 17, 2025 12:17 PM 3 min read

Gold Falls 1%; SLB Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.48% to 46,172.36 while the NASDAQ gained 0.18% to 22,605.82. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.29% to 6,648.25.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.2% on Friday.

In trading on Thursday, utilities stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

SLB (NYSE:SLB) posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results as its acquisition of ChampionX and continued momentum in digital operations helped offset global headwinds in drilling and production markets.

The company reported revenue of $8.93 billion, up 4% sequentially and down 3% year over year, narrowly beating Wall Street’s $8.93 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS came in at 69 cents, topping the 66 cents estimate, though down 7% sequentially and 22% year over year.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares shot up 316% to $1.96 after the company announced a Collaboration and License Agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of an oral product. The company announced an oversubscribed $60.3 million private placement.
  • Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARTV) got a boost, surging 105% to $5.68 after the company announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to AlloNK. Also, Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $18 to $23.
  • Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $91.82 after the company announced that it received a Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher from the FDA for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria, including X-linked protoporphyria. Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $90 to $110.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) shares dropped 33% to $0.090. UTime reported the pricing of $25 million registered direct offering.
  • Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) were down 25% to $4.0631 after the company announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) was down, falling 17% to $8.18. The company yesterday announced it published a peer-reviewed manuscript in Blood Advances about the survival outcomes in adult patients with life-threatening transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy treated with narsoplimab across both the pivotal clinical trial and the global expanded access program.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $57.48 while gold traded down 1% at $4,262.00.

Silver traded down 4.6% to $50.820 on Friday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.9735.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.95%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.29%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.86%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.82% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.18% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.44%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 2.48%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.95% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.58%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

