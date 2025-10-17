Gold Falls 1%; SLB Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.48% to 46,172.36 while the NASDAQ gained 0.18% to 22,605.82. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.29% to 6,648.25.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.2% on Friday.

In trading on Thursday, utilities stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

SLB (NYSE:SLB) posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results as its acquisition of ChampionX and continued momentum in digital operations helped offset global headwinds in drilling and production markets.

The company reported revenue of $8.93 billion, up 4% sequentially and down 3% year over year, narrowly beating Wall Street’s $8.93 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS came in at 69 cents, topping the 66 cents estimate, though down 7% sequentially and 22% year over year.

Equities Trading UP



Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares shot up 316% to $1.96 after the company announced a Collaboration and License Agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of an oral product. The company announced an oversubscribed $60.3 million private placement.

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARTV) got a boost, surging 105% to $5.68 after the company announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to AlloNK. Also, Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $18 to $23.

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $91.82 after the company announced that it received a Commissioner's National Priority Voucher from the FDA for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria, including X-linked protoporphyria. Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $90 to $110.

Equities Trading DOWN

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) shares dropped 33% to $0.090. UTime reported the pricing of $25 million registered direct offering.

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) were down 25% to $4.0631 after the company announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) was down, falling 17% to $8.18. The company yesterday announced it published a peer-reviewed manuscript in Blood Advances about the survival outcomes in adult patients with life-threatening transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy treated with narsoplimab across both the pivotal clinical trial and the global expanded access program.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $57.48 while gold traded down 1% at $4,262.00.

Silver traded down 4.6% to $50.820 on Friday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.9735.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.95%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.29%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.86%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.82% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.18% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.44%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 2.48%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.95% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.58%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

