Dow Gains Over 100 Points; American Express Increases 2025 Forecast

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 46,067.55 while the NASDAQ slipped 0.36% to 22,480.34. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 6,619.14.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Steel Dynamics Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1% on Friday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results on Friday.

The company reported quarterly revenue (net of interest expense) growth of 11% year-over-year to $18.43 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $18.05 billion. Adjusted EPS also exceeded projections, coming in at $4.14, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $4.00.

American Express raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $71.88 billion-$72.54 billion, representing a 9%-10% year-over-year increase (prior $71.22 billion-$72.54 billion), compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $71.60 billion.

The company also raised its EPS guidance to $15.20-$15.50 (from $15.00–$15.50 prior), compared with the analyst consensus of $15.33.

Equities Trading UP



Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares shot up 189% to $1.36 after the company announced a Collaboration and License Agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of an oral product. The company announced an oversubscribed $60.3 million private placement.

(NASDAQ:RANI) shares shot up 189% to $1.36 after the company announced a Collaboration and License Agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of an oral product. The company announced an oversubscribed $60.3 million private placement. Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARTV) got a boost, surging 95% to $5.40 after the company announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to AlloNK. Also, Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $18 to $23.

(NASDAQ:ARTV) got a boost, surging 95% to $5.40 after the company announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to AlloNK. Also, Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from $18 to $23. VirnetX Holding Corp (NASDAQ:VHC) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $25.27.

Equities Trading DOWN

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) shares dropped 33% to $0.090. UTime reported the pricing of $25 million registered direct offering.

(NASDAQ:WTO) shares dropped 33% to $0.090. UTime reported the pricing of $25 million registered direct offering. Shares of INVO Fertility Inc (NASDAQ:IVF) were down 35% to $0.92 after jumping over 85% on Thursday. Shares of fertility stocks traded sharply higher on Thursday following a report suggesting that the White House is set to announce a proposal that would make IVF more accessible.

(NASDAQ:IVF) were down 35% to $0.92 after jumping over 85% on Thursday. Shares of fertility stocks traded sharply higher on Thursday following a report suggesting that the White House is set to announce a proposal that would make IVF more accessible. UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) was down, falling 33% to $0.090 after the company announced the pricing of $25 million registered direct offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $57.46 while gold traded down 0.3% at $4,290.10.

Silver traded down 3.6% to $51.380 on Friday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.9720.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.8%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.6% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.44%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 2.48%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.95% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.58%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock