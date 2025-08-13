Dow Jumps 400 Points; Brinker Posts Upbeat Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.95% to 44,880.83 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 21,753.30. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 6,471.91.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 1.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Brinker International, Inc. EAT reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and raised FY2026 guidance above estimates.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.49, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.45. Quarterly sales of $1.462 billion (+21% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.437 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. BSLK shares shot up 84% to $4.02 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results.

shares shot up 84% to $4.02 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results. Shares of Momentus Inc. MNTS got a boost, surging 46% to $1.63 after the company was awarded a NASA contract to study flying foundational robotics technologies into space.

got a boost, surging 46% to $1.63 after the company was awarded a NASA contract to study flying foundational robotics technologies into space. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. WBTN shares were also up, gaining 70% to $15.86 after the company announced a partnership with Disney to bring titles featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios to its platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

Cre8 Enterprise Limited CRE shares dropped 77% to $1.5606.

shares dropped 77% to $1.5606. Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. ADD were down 73% to $0.1498.

were down 73% to $0.1498. ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC was down, falling 39% to $3.84 after the company priced a $75 million stock offering at $4 per share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $62.84 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,417.10.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $38.585 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.5225.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.9% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.8% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 2.58%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.48% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.38%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications in jumped by 10.9% from the previous week during the first week of August.

