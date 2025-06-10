Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor, has raised concerns about the mounting U.S. debt crisis, which he estimates to be a staggering $37 trillion. He has also proposed a potential solution to mitigate the impending financial turmoil.

What Happened: In an interview with Fortune, Dalio emphasized that the U.S. debt crisis could lead to a spiral of increasing debt, potentially prompting actions such as interest rate hikes or currency devaluation, which could severely impact the economy. He stressed that there are no easy solutions to this issue.

The billionaire investor warns of a potential spiral where both the central government and the central bank create debt to pay for existing debt. He states, “There are no easy answers.”

Dalio proposed a “3% solution” to tackle the crisis, aiming to reduce the annual deficit-to-GDP ratio to 3% through actions like reducing spending, increasing taxes, and lowering interest rates.

He also advised investors to diversify their portfolios and urged Fortune 500 leaders to “immunize” themselves by securing funding and maintaining flexibility. Dalio expressed his intention to share his knowledge to help others navigate the upcoming period of heightened financial risk.

"I made a lot of money with these kinds of understanding for many years. I'm now at a point in time where I want to pass along knowledge that could be helpful,” stated Dalio

Why It Matters: This warning from Dalio comes on the heels of a recent downgrade of the U.S. government debt by Moody’s. In May, Dalio had already highlighted the risks posed by the increasing government debt, stating that credit ratings underestimate these risks. This latest warning about the $37 trillion debt crisis serves to further underscore the severity of the situation.

It is also worth noting that Dalio’s hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, made a significant move in May by dumping a large portion of its top holding, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, and trimming its positions in other major companies. This move could be seen as a reflection of Dalio’s concerns about the U.S. debt crisis and its potential impact on the stock market.

