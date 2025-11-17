ExxonMobil-BASF Team Up To Produce 2,000 Tons Low-Emission Hydrogen Annually

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday announced it has collaborated with BASF to advance methane pyrolysis technology, aiming to deliver efficient, low-emission hydrogen solutions for industry.

As per the deal, the companies will build a demonstration plant at ExxonMobil's Baytown Complex, producing up to 2,000 tons of low-emission hydrogen and 6,000 tons of solid carbon annually.

The facility will validate the technology at scale and advance it toward commercial readiness.

Methane pyrolysis aligns with ExxonMobil's strategy to provide hydrogen solutions adaptable to diverse geographies and infrastructure.

This collaboration represents a key milestone in advancing scalable, efficient, and globally deployable hydrogen technologies across the value chain.

Management Commentary

Mike Zamora, president of ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company, commented, "Methane pyrolysis holds real potential, especially in regions where traditional carbon capture and storage solutions are less viable. ExxonMobil brings decades of deep technical knowledge in methane pyrolysis and a shared commitment to innovation."

This novel methane pyrolysis technology generates competitive low-emission hydrogen and has a high potential for further reduction of the carbon footprint of our product portfolio. In line with our new Winning Ways Strategy, it will contribute to our ambition to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation," added Dr. Stephan Kothrade, member of the Board of Executive Directors and Chief Technology Officer at BASF.

Recent Earnings

Last month, ExxonMobil reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $8.1 billion, or $1.88 per share, topping analyst expectations of $1.47. Meanwhile, total revenues of $85.29 billion missed the consensus forecast of $87.71 billion.

Price Action: XOM shares are down 0.12% at $119.15 at the last check on Monday.

