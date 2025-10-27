Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) shares are trading higher on Monday. On Sunday, the company began testing battery-swap electric haul trucks with China’s SPIC Qiyuan at the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

This is Rio Tinto’s first such trial in surface mining.

The trial will run through 2026, helping Rio Tinto assess the potential for broader deployment of this low-emission technology.

The trucks will be deployed at Oyu Tolgoi for tailings dam construction and topsoil transport.

Significance

The battery-swapping technology enables battery replacement in under seven minutes, eliminating the need for stationary charging and significantly reducing downtime while boosting efficiency.

The initiative aims to advance cost-efficient technology and operational insights to cut emissions from haulage fleets, a major source of Rio Tinto’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Notably, Rio Tinto’s global fleet of 700 haul trucks, including around 100 medium-sized units with 100–200t payloads, could be suitable for current-generation battery swap systems.

Management Commentary

Rio Tinto General Manager Global Equipment and Diesel Transition Ben Woffenden stated, “The launch of this trial with SPIC Qiyuan is an important milestone, harnessing China’s widely used and leading battery swap technology in a partnership that supports Rio Tinto’s drive to accelerate low-carbon innovation.”

“The rapid deployment and fast-tracked operational learnings have highlighted the importance of partnerships in advancing low-emission haulage alternatives for our business.”

Rio Tinto Considers Big Move With Chinalco

In other key news, Rio Tinto is reportedly considering an asset-for-equity swap with its Chinese investor, Chinalco, which would reduce Chinalco’s stake and end long-standing governance constraints. This potential deal could allow Rio Tinto more flexibility for share buybacks and strategic deals, Reuters reported.

Price Action: RIO shares were trading higher by 1.38% to $71.51 premarket at last check Monday.

