Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced an investment of over €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) in the Netherlands over the next three years aimed at boosting the company’s e-commerce and Amazon Web Services (AWS) operations in the region.

Amazon Boosts Dutch SME growth

On Monday, the e-commerce giant announced that this investment signifies Amazon’s trust in the Netherlands. The investment, which is the biggest financial commitment to the Netherlands since its launch in 2020, will fund infrastructure development and help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) expand their reach.

Eva Faict, the Country Manager of Amazon Belgium and Amazon Netherlands, announced during Amazon.nl’s anniversary congress in The Hague, celebrating five years of serving customers in the Netherlands.

She added that the investment will “substantially benefit Dutch SME entrepreneurs selling through Amazon.nl,” pointing out that more than 60% of all products sold on Amazon.nl come from third-party selling partners. Amazon's support goes beyond simply offering a sales platform — it also provides logistics services, marketing tools, and export opportunities for Dutch entrepreneurs.

Underlying Growth In AWS And Retail Business

This announcement follows Amazon’s recent €1 billion ($1.16 billion) investment in Belgium, as part of its broader European expansion and logistics modernization strategy. The company is focusing on building digital and physical infrastructure while deepening collaboration with local businesses and postal groups.

Furthermore, Amazon is showing strong momentum in its core retail business and significant underlying growth in its AWS cloud division, driven by accelerating demand for its artificial intelligence services.

A recent analysis by Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt suggests that Amazon is positioning itself for a potential breakout in 2026, with a healthy retail division, accelerating AI demand within its cloud unit, and a rapidly expanding advertising business.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Amazon has a growth score of 92.80% and a momentum rating of 65.14%. Click here to see how it compares to other leading tech companies.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Photo courtesy: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.