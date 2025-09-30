On Tuesday, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) said it has rolled out a generative AI tool to support its Global Payments Solutions team, which serves over 40,000 business clients worldwide.

The platform, called Ask Global Payments Solutions (AskGPS), was built in-house and trained on more than 3,200 internal documents, including product guides, term sheets and FAQs.

AskGPS is expected to save employees a great deal of time each year while also strengthening advisory services.

The bank said employees can use the system to address client questions of varying complexity and obtain responses within seconds.

Mark Monaco, Head of GPS at Bank of America, said, “AskGPS turns institutional knowledge into real-time intelligence. It’s more than a search tool, it’s a strategic engine, helping our teams respond faster and deliver the kind of clarity and advice clients expect in today’s environment.”

Bank of America said the AI assistant will benefit clients by speeding up responses to product and onboarding inquiries, providing more tailored solutions based on vetted internal resources, and enhancing strategic guidance as sales teams draw on best practices and precedents across industries and regions.

AskGPS complements existing AI solutions provided by Bank of America’s GPS team. The bank said it is expanding AI across four areas intelligent agents, search and summarization, content generation, and operations and coding with the aim of automating routine work and allowing employees to focus on more complex client needs.

Price Action: BAC shares were trading lower by 0.25% to $52.29 premarket at last check Tuesday.

