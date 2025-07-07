JP Morgan Sees 30% Growth For Voyager Technologies, And That's Before Starlab Kicks In

- Voyager Technologies owns 67% of Starlab space station, which aims at replacing the ISS.
- The company’s topline could grow by 30% CAGR to around $600M by 2030.
Voyager Technologies Inc. VOYG is gearing up for a cosmic leap, with JPMorgan predicting a stellar 30% annual revenue growth over the next five years, bolstered by its strategic stake in the ambitious Starlab space station project.
The Voyager Technologies Analyst: JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman initiated coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a price target of $52.
The Voyager Technologies Thesis: NASA plans to decommission the International Space Station (ISS) in 2030 and Starlab is gunning for this, as the U.S. and its allies will need a replacement, Seifman said in the initiation note.
Voyager Technologies owns a 67% stake in the Starlab joint venture, a space station that "is a potential game-changer," he added.
The analyst expects Voyager Technologies' revenues to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% to reached around $600 million by 2030. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to expand to 16% by that time, he stated.
These projections exclude the space station, "which could become the most financially meaningful part of the company in the next decade," Seifman added.
VOYG Price Action: Voyager Technologies shares were down 5.51% at $40.02 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.
