Roper Tech Lifts 2025 Outlook As AI, Acquisitions Fuel Double-Digit Growth

by Anusuya Lahiri
Roper Technologies  ROP reported second-quarter results Monday.

It clocked quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $4.87, beating the street view of $4.83. Quarterly sales of $1.94 billion outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

Revenue increased by 13% year over year, with a 7% contribution from acquisitions and a 6% increase in organic revenue.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $242.4 million and net inventories worth $132.2 million.

Roper Technologies' long-term debt (net of the current portion) as of quarter end was $7.9 billion, higher than $6.6 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Roper Technologies CEO Neil Hunn said the company delivered strong execution in the second quarter while continuing to innovate and invest for long-term growth.

He highlighted AI as a key driver, enhancing solutions and unlocking new opportunities across the portfolio. Hunn noted that growth remained balanced across all three segments, setting the stage for a strong second half of the year.

Outlook

Roper Technologies expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $19.90-$20.05 (up from the prior $19.80-$20.05), versus the $19.92 analyst consensus estimate.

It also raised its full-year total revenue growth outlook to ~13% or $7.95 billion (compared to a previous outlook of ~12% or $7.88 billion and an analyst consensus estimate of $7.86 billion). It reiterated organic revenue growth of +6-7%.

The company anticipates adjusted EPS of $5.08-$5.12 for the third quarter, compared to the $5.08 analyst consensus estimate.

Price Action: ROP stock is up by 0.42% to $547.11 at last check Monday.

Overview
