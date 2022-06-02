Uncleared Margin Rules Nearing Their Final Phase

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

AT-A-GLANCE

The sixth and final phase of uncleared margin rules arrives in September, with more than 700 investment management firms affected

As firms prepare to meet the requirements applying to margin on OTC derivatives, listed equity index and FX markets are seeing increased activity

As of May 24, there were 100 days until Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) phase 6 commences, impacting a wider pool of investment managers. This phase is arguably more meaningful than the prior phases due to the threshold of uncleared over-the-counter (OTC) assets dropping to $8 billion from the prior threshold of $50 billion. This means significantly more investment firms, including banks, hedge funds and asset managers, will be subjected to these rules with an estimated 775 clients abiding by the rules vs. 319 prior to the effective date.

Sources: Monticello Consulting Group and Ascendant Strategy

With the various market challenges, we have seen over the last two years through the pandemic, inflation concerns, predicted rate normalization and the Ukraine-Russia conflict, it is easy to see why attention may have been diverted from managing UMR impact and the capital efficiency challenges this may present. However, the clock is ticking and clients will likely concentrate more on this topic as the September deadline draws ever closer.

What is UMR and how does it impact market participants?

UMR are a set of rules that apply to margin (collateral) on uncleared OTC derivatives and were introduced by regulators in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Following the crisis, regulators wished to increase transparency, reduce systemic risk and increase the resilience of markets, especially in times of stress. OTC derivatives which were bi-lateral, opaque and often involved leverage, were focused upon as one area for improved oversight.

Uncleared margin rules have been phased in over time, initially affecting only those clients with the largest OTC exposures. However, the threshold notional of OTC exposure used to determine whether a client is affected by UMR has been consistently lowered in phases. In September 2022, phase 6 of UMR will commence, which means clients with a calculated uncleared OTC exposure over $8 billion notional will be subject to the rules.

The amount of margin that needs to be posted is often calculated according to ISDA’s Standard Initial Margin Model known as SIMM and the SIMM levels are adjusted over time.

What is the UMR impact on capital efficiency?