Options Observer: Trade ATM Volatility in an Accessible Size with VOLQ Futures

AT-A-GLANCE

Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ) futures give market participants trading access to at-the-money (ATM) volatility of the Nasdaq-100 index, without the requirement for continuous hedging of Greek exposures associated with options positions. The VOLQ index underlying the futures approaches volatility measurement through a calculation based on the market prices of 32 Nasdaq-100 cash index options nearest to the ATM level.

Generally, one can expect that VOLQ futures will move inversely to the Nasdaq-100 index, given the presences of negative skew in equities markets. Below is a sampling of market movements in NQ futures relative to the VOLQ index over a week in January 2022.

Source: Bloomberg

CME Group implemented a change to the VOLQ futures multiplier, from $1,000 to $100, on January 10. VOLQ futures are now more approachable to a wider variety of market participants, and traders can more easily hedge exposure to at-the-money volatility of the Nasdaq-100 index in precise increments.

Over 600 contracts traded during the first week since this change was implemented, a new record for the product.

Tick size for the product is .05 for outright contracts and .01 for calendar spreads. The dollar value of these minimum tick widths are $5 and $1, respectively.

At current levels of the VOLQ index (25.00), the notional value of one VOLQ futures contract is roughly $2,500.

Margin offsets are available for traders expressing hedged views relative to other CME Group Equity Index futures and options products.

Featured image provided by CME Group

