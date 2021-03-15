 Skip to main content

Brian Stutland's Bullish Bitcoin Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments spoke on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" about Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). He said we have never before in history had a monetary value storage place that is traded down in decimals and it has a finite limited supply.

He sees the $55,000 area as a support area and he wants to use futures to make a bullish trade on Bitcoin. Stutland wants to buy the March expiration contract at $55,500 and his target price is $60,500. He would place a stop loss at $51,000.

Stutland advised viewers to be careful because each contract is 5 Bitcoins so, at the levels he proposed, he is risking $22,500 to make $25,000.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Brian Stutland CNBC Equity Armor Investments Futures OutlookFutures Markets Media

