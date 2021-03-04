 Skip to main content

Scott Nations Weighs In On Crude Oil

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Futures Outlook," Scott Nations said that crude oil traded 5% higher on Thursday, largely because OPEC plus has decided on a really minuscule increase of production. The market expected an increase of million barrels and 1.5 million was a possibility, while the OPEC plus increased production by only 150.000 barrels, explained Nations.

He expects the Saudis to increase the production by a million barrels on their own in May so he thinks the move is overdone. If he wanted to trade crude oil he would sell the April contract at $63. His target price would be $61.50 and he would place a stop loss at $63.50. At those levels, he is risking $500 to make $1,500.

