Here's How Brian Stutland Is Trading Crude Oil
Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments said on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" that the trend channel in crude oil has been straight up since November. He is a bit concerned about the uptrend because we are trading at the top end of the channel and the Saudis are increasing production.
Stutland wants to sell the March contract at $60.30 and his target price for the trade is $59. He is planning to use a stop loss at $61.60. At these prices, he is risking $1,300 to make $1,300.
