Here's How Brian Stutland Is Trading Crude Oil

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments said on CNBC's "Futures Outlook" that the trend channel in crude oil has been straight up since November. He is a bit concerned about the uptrend because we are trading at the top end of the channel and the Saudis are increasing production.

Stutland wants to sell the March contract at $60.30 and his target price for the trade is $59. He is planning to use a stop loss at $61.60. At these prices, he is risking $1,300 to make $1,300.

